Nia Sharma knows how to grab the eyeballs and how! She’s one of the rare actors who don’t care about what the world thinks. She does what she wants to and what makes her happy. We all saw it when she cut a p*nis shaped cake on her birthday and was massively trolled for it. The latest video is, however, grabbing eyeballs for the right reason!

As most know, Nia is a true fashionista. Whether it is a plain white shirt or a saree piece, she knows how to make it all look sassy! The latest fashion trend is all about scarf tops. The Jamai Raja 2.0 actress wore one and nailed it like a pro!

Nia Sharma made a viral Instagram trend with her close friend, Reyhna Pandit. She could be seen wearing a cropped scarf top which flaunted her toned figured. She paired it up with bootcut pants and black heels.

Reyhna Pandit along with Nia Sharma danced to the tunes of Bundles by Kayla Nicole. The duo literally set the stage on the fire as they danced in a telephone booth“Go bad Bi*** go…. @iam_reyhna,” read the caption of the post.

Check it out below:

The video currently has 223K likes and over 1500 comments. It’s a clean hit, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma was recently seen in the song ‘Tum Bewafa Ho’ along with Arjun Bijlani. She also garnered praise for her performance in Jamai Raja 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey.

She also grabbed a lot of eyeballs over her Twitter spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee over Pearl V Puri r*pe case. The actress apologized later and buried the hatchet.

