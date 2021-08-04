Advertisement

Bharti Singh is one of the most talented comedians in the history of Television. Be it her accent as a kid or her hosting style, she manages to crack us up every single time. She is currently shooting for Dance Deewane 3. A funny incident took place when the paparazzi ran away from shooting her to capture Nora Fatehi. Check out her hilarious reaction!

As most know, Nora has been oozing her oomph at most reality shows lately. Her song, Zaalima Coca Cola from Bhuj was recently released and was an instant hit. The actress has been promoting the song from her upcoming flick via different shows.

A paparazzi video is now going viral where the photographers were clicking Bharti Singh. The comedian-host wore a gracious black gown and was entering her vanity van. Suddenly, a paparazzi is heard yelling ‘Nora aa gayi’ and the camera pans to all the media persons running to Nora Fatehi to capture her.

Usually, any celebrity would be offended upon seeing something like this. Bharti Singh, however, took it in a light-hearted manner. She pretended to cry and said, “Jaao yaha se (get lost)!” The Kapil Sharma Show beauty then entered her vanity van.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently witnessed a lot of trolls because of her alleged model walk in a viral video. Nora was spotted in the city where she could be seen dressed in a pink shimmery saree. The actress seemed to be gearing up for the shoot as she came out of her vanity van all decked up. Paps were all around clicking her as she walked towards the location. However, many couldn’t help but notice her ‘model walk’ on the way.

