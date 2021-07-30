Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan has been stopped by many celebrities but he won’t stop sharing his reviews. From Salman Khan to Mika Singh to Disha Patani, KRK has spoken ugly about most celebrities. The latest one on his target is Nora Fatehi over her latest released track, Zaalima Coca Cola.

As most know, Zaalima Coca Cola is a song from Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The song has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and the lyrics have been penned by Vayu. Tanishk Bagchi is the man behind the composition. It stars Nora in a sultry avatar and has already garnered 28 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

KRk in his Zaalima Coca Cola review can be heard saying, “Ye makers 30-40 saal purani tune to use kar rahe hai, ye hairani ki baat hai. Gaane ke tunes bhi bohot wahiyaat hai aur ye likhe hai Vayu ne. Bhaisahab Vayu, aap sirf Vayu nahi ho… aandhi bhi aap, toofan bhi, aag, chang, sooraj, mars bhi aap ho. Maaf kardo, aise alfaaz dobara mat likhna mere bhai.”

Talking about Nora Fatehi, KRK said, “Nora Fatehi pe filmaya gaya hai, jo film me ek deshbhakt aurat ka role play kar rahi hai. Ek deshbhakti ki film me aisa vulgar song dalne ki kya jarurat padi thi? Ab Nora ko toh iska zabardast, personal aur saalo ka experience hai. Toh usne zabardast acting ki hai, kamala ki acting ki hai.”

Kamaal then went and dragged Terence Lewis in his review and mocked their India’s Best Dancer controversy. “Mujhe pata nahi par shayad is gaane ki choreography Terence ne ki hai. Wahi Terence jo Nora ka bohot bada fan hai. Dekhiye kaha kya kya karta hai ye (showing a clip of b*tt controversy from India’s Best Dancer). Agar Terence ne is gaane ki choreography ki ho toh fir toh zabardast step diye hai, kamala ke step diye hai bhaisahab. Matlab ye toh banta tha yaar… Kya Nora Fatehi ne kamaal kiya hai yaar!”

Check out the review shared by KRK below:

As always, the self-proclaimed critics received a lot of abuses and backlash for his opinion!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: When Mahesh Bhatt Said, “I’m The Bast*rd Child Of A Single Muslim Mother” On Missing A ‘Father Figure’ In His Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube