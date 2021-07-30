Advertisement

Controversy and Mahesh Bhatt go hand in hand. Nothing about the filmmaker’s life is conventional. His family, his childhood, his films, his vision, his relationships, or his knowledge; nothing can be put into a box. Often, he lands in controversy speaking his mind.

Bhatt was born to a Muslim mother and Hindu father out of wedlock, he never knew the family as we know it. He was always part of his father’s other family. Once he opened up about his absence of a father figure in his own life and how couldn’t become the son his mother always wanted him to be.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt said, “But I don’t know what a father really is. I never really had one. I have no worthwhile memories of my father, therefore no idea of what a father’s role should be. I am the bastard child of a single Muslim mother, of Shirin Mohammed Ali.”

The filmmaker further said, “But I came into my own when I stumbled upon my autobiographical idiom – where I got to say things the way I wanted to. To be able to talk about the ‘hidden’ things, about what I was embarrassed about who I really was. So, all my dysfunctional relationships, beginning from my absent father, have helped me become who I am.”

Mahesh Bhatt even opened up about his relationship with his son Rahul Bhatt. The ace director said, “There was a wound there… I left home when he was around three and he felt I had abandoned the family for another woman. And this was a grievance I couldn’t deny him because it was true. The father-son bond even though in tatters was never fully broken, so when the David Headley crisis happened, the family came together. Sunny (Rahul Bhatt) realised that the father he thought wasn’t there, had never really left. Slowly we began rebuilding our relationship and I urged him to use his anger against me to fuel his goals. And he managed to do that.”

