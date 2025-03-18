In 1990, the magazine cover of director Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter, actress Pooja Bhatt, became a controversy in the whole of India. The picture was of the father and daughter kissing each other on the lips defying societal norms and causing a heated debate.

The photo showed a young Pooja Bhatt, who was then in her early twenties, being kissed by her father as they were seated. At a time when Indian society considered public displays of affection as taboo, especially when the family was involved, the image was seen as provocative and unsuitable by many. The cover became an object of public discussion involving morality, cultural values, and the extent of artistic freedom.

The magazine cover led to a media storm watched, which was joined by numerous newspapers, television stations, and public spaces. Fans blamed the family for crossing the moral line and tarnishing the traditional family values. The photograph was pronounced a scandal, sparking heated arguments about the interpretation of the photograph and its relation to the social norms.

In the middle of the uproar, Mahesh Bhatt used the surge in reporting to add his voice to the controversy by making a statement that the public did not receive well. He was quoted to have said, “If Pooja wasn’t my daughter, I’d have loved to marry her.” These statements provoked a lot of people and so the focus on the Bhatt family became more and more pronounced, and the discussions on their actions continued even more aggressively.

Pooja, who spoke of the issue years later, applied her own perceptions of the incident. In an interview, she informed that the moment in question was actually spontaneous and declared that it was the natural expression of the relations between a father and his daughter. She said that the way the picture was viewed by the public was something that she regretted. Her words, “I can’t encourage or give support to how the people think of it.” were a strong expression of the point of view that was said by Pooja. She stressed that the image was just a casual father-daughter moment, and strongly criticized the media for telling the public another story about them while both her and the public have denied it.

The cover shoot happened to cause an extremely stark contrast between a person expressing his artistic creeps and the inherent societal limitations that exist on the other. It adds up to the pressures on the artist who, in the making, says, comes up against the very cultural ideas that inhabit people.

The Bhatt family’s experience serves as a reminder of the complexities inherent in challenging societal norms and the enduring impact such controversies can have on personal and public narratives.

