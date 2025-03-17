Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most adored superstars in Indian cinema spanning a glorious career of more than 5 decades. However, he has also become an efficient role model for the citizens of this country. The megastar has emerged as the highest taxpayer for the financial year of 2024/2025.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Amitabh Bachchan’s earnings for the FY 2024/2025 was a staggering 350 crore. He thus became liable to pay the tax amount of a whopping 120 crore. This makes him the highest tax-paying celeb for the current financial year. A source close to the development also informed the publication that the Kalki 2898 AD actor has already paid his last installment of advance tax which came up to a jaw-dropping 52.50 crores. The payment was reportedly made on March 15, 2025.

Amitabh Bachchan Attains An Impressive Record

With this, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor has also dethroned the highest tax paying celebrity from the last financial year. We are talking about none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you heard that right! Big B has toppled his Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star, who paid around 92 crores in the financial year of 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan as the highest tax paying celebrity by 30%. Not only this, but the Paa actor also jumped to the top position of the top 10 highest tax-paying Indian celebrities list from the number 4th position. He was reportedly paying a tax amount of 71 crores in FY24.

From there, he witnessed a jump of almost 69% to the top position. The other celebrities who occupy the list after Amitabh Bachchan include Shah Rukh Khan (91 crores), Thalapathy Vijay (80 crores) and Salman Khan (75 crores). This is a testimony to the 82-year-old actor’s dedication, hard work and zeal to be the best of his league even in this age.

