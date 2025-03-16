Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, continues to enjoy its historic run. The original Hindi version refuses to slow down and is still creating records during the fifth weekend. On the other hand, the Telugu-dubbed version is also a winner, and it continues to climb the ladders of success with each passing day. In the latest development at the Indian box office, it has surpassed the Telugu lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Keep reading for a detailed report of 9 days!

Chhaava’s successful run

The Telugu-dubbed version has become an added bonus for the historical drama, which already secured an all-time blockbuster through Hindi earnings. In the opening week, it raked in 11.80 crore net at the Indian box office. On the second Friday, it remained steady, earning 75 lakh. Yesterday, it added another 65 lakh, taking the estimated collection to 13.20 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 2.63 crores

Day 2- 3.31 crores

Day 3- 2.22 crores

Day 4- 1.24 crores

Day 5- 0.95 crore

Day 6- 0.70 crore

Day 7- 0.75 crore

Day 8- 0.75 crore *

* Day 9- 0.65 crore*

Total- 13.20 crores*

Chhaava surpasses Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was a successful affair in the Telugu-dubbed version, earning 13 crore net. With 13.20 crores, Chhaava has now surpassed it to be the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film in Telugu. The next target is Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (15.27 crores), which will accomplished during weekdays.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 grossers in Telugu:

Animal – 46 crores Jawan – 28 crores Brahmastra – 15.27 crores Chhaava – 13.20 crores Pathaan – 13 crores

More about the film

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava was theatrically released on February 14. The Telugu-dubbed version was released on March 7. It also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and others. The music is composed by AR Rahman, and the project is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

