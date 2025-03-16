The Sundeep Kishan starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Mazaka has turned out to be a disastrous affair at the box office. The movie has almost reached the last leg of its theatrical run and there is little or no hope left for it. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 18th day.

Mazaka Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the day-wise collection of the Sundeep Kishan starrer remained stagnant at a mere 1 lakh. The collections have been the same ever since the 17th day of the film before which it had amassed 6 lakhs. This was also a drop of almost 83%.

The total India net collection of Mazaka now comes to 9.52 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie now stands at 11.23 crores. The film earned a mere 1 crore in the overseas.

The worldwide collection of Mazaka now comes to 12.23 crores. The movie is now inching towards 13 crores. But given the poor performance of the Sundeep Kishan starrer, it is most likely to wrap up below 13 crores.

The day-wise collection also remains at the lower levels. Mazaka has been mounted at a scale of 25 crores. Given its current India net collection of 9.52 crores, the film has only managed to cover 38% of its budget.

The Sundeep Kishan starrer is most likely to close its curtain without even recovering half of its budget. The movie started off on a promising note with some sections of the audience praising the performances. However, the same could not be reflected in the box office collection.

About The Film

Talking about the movie, Mazaka has been helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film also stars Ritu Varma, Anshu, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Leon James.

