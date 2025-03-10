The Sundeep Kishan starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Mazaka is turning out to be a major disappointment at the box office. The movie managed to cross 12 crores when it comes to its global collection. Let us take a look at its box office performance on its 12th day.

Mazaka Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the Sundeep Kishan starrer earned 12 lakhs. This was a slight growth of around 9% since the film had amassed 11 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection comes to 9.37 crores.

Including the taxes, the film’s gross collections came to 11.05 crores. The Sundeep Kishan starrer earned a mere 1 crore when it comes to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Mazaka now comes to 12.05 crores.

On its 12th day, Mazaka has managed to cross 12 crores. However, now there is little or no hope left for the movie as it is all set to wrap up its theatrical run soon. The film started off on a promising note but started witnessing a downward graph soon after that. The year is turning out to be not so favorable for the Tollywood industry. Till now, it has witnessed only one super hit in the form of the Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Meanwhile, Mazaka is mounted at a scale of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 9.37 crores, the Sundeep Kishan starrer has only managed to cover 37% of its budget. It will wrap up without covering even half of its budget.

About The Film

Talking about the movie, Mazaka has been directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the movie also stars Ritu Varma, Anshu, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Leon James.

