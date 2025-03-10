The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon has been setting the cash registers ringing and how! On its 17th day, the film has achieved a massive feather to its cap. Yes, you heard that right! The movie has surpassed Vidaamuyarchi’s global collections to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Let us take a look at its box office performance on its 17th day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 17th day, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer earned 2.79 crores*. This was a drop of almost 23% since the movie amassed 3.65 crores on its previous day. The India net collection of the film now comes to 90.69 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie comes to 107.01 crores*. The film has earned an impressive 30.4 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Dragon now comes to 137.41 crores*.

With this, Dragon has surpassed the lifetime global collection of Thala Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi. The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is now the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. For the unversed, Vidaamuyarchi had amassed 136.41 crores as its closing worldwide collection.

Dragon has toppled Vidaamuyarchi’s lifetime global collections by 0.72% and added a glorious feather to its cap. The movie has certainly turned out to be a game-changer for Pradeep Ranganathan. The movie has weaved a phenomenal success story.

The film has been mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 90.69 crores, Dragon’s ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 55.69 crores. The ROI percentage comes stands at 159%. The film has been directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

