The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam crime thriller film Officer On Duty has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. The movie is now very close to crossing 15 crores when it comes to its worldwide collection. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 17th day.

Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Kunchacko Boban starrer earned 1.34 crores when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was also an impressive growth of around 78% since the movie amassed 75 lakhs on its previous day. The India net collection of the film now comes to 25.74 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Officer On Duty comes to 30.37 crores. The movie earned a decent 16.65 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 47.02 crores.

On its 17th day, the movie is now inching close to 15 crores and is just 2.98 crores away from the same. Given the positive word of mouth that it has been garnering, it is likely to attain this target soon. The Kunchacko Boban starrer is mounted at a scale of 12 crores.

Given its current India net collection of 25.74 crores, Officer On Duty’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 13.74 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 114%. The film has weaved a phenomenal success story. It is currently the second highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025 after Rekhachithram when it comes to the worldwide collection. It has also emerged as the third-most profitable film after Rekhachithram and Ponman respectively.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

