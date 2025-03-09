Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, aka SVSC, starring Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Anjali, and Samantha, is doing wonders at the worldwide box office. Amid the trend of re-releases, this film was relaunched on Friday. From the advance booking stage itself, it was pretty clear that it would enjoy its share of the audience. Now that estimates are in front of us, everyone is impressed with its run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Impressive re-run

The Tollywood family drama was re-released in theatres on March 7. Majorly running in Telugu regions and selected overseas locations, the film opened really well. It is learned that on the opening day, it raked in around 3 crore gross at the worldwide box office. With this, it emerged as one of the biggest openings for Telugu relaunches.

After a solid start, SVSC displayed an impressive hold on day 2. Usually, after the opening day rush, re-releases tend to witness a sharp decline. In this case, there wasn’t a big drop, and good collections came in. If estimates are to be believed, as reported by Track Tollywood, the 2-day estimated collection is higher than 4 crore gross globally. Today, advances are looking good, and the opening weekend is expected to be well over 5 crore gross.

Original run and reception of SVSC

For those who don’t know, SVSC was originally released on January 11, 2013. Back then, it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Apart from the performances, it was hailed for being a good family drama with enough heartwarming moments. Even among the ticket-buying audiences, word-of-mouth was good. As a result, it worked really well at the box office.

While there’s no clarity about the exact domestic and overseas collection, it is learned that Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu was a big success and amassed a share of 51 crores globally. Out of this, the share from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was around 39 crores. Overseas, it enjoyed a share of over 7 crores.

