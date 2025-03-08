Venkatesh Daggubati is basking in the glory of, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which was released during the Sankranthi season 2025. But what is his next project? According to a report by 123Telugu, he is set to collaborate with director Surender Reddy.

Reddy’s last directorial venture, Agent, didn’t pan out well. So, this is an excellent opportunity for the director to make a strong comeback. Nallamalupu Bujji is expected to produce the project. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

On the other hand, as previously mentioned, Venkatesh Daggubati’s last project, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, was successful despite facing tough competition. The film, released on January 14, 2025, had to compete with Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan, which was released on January 10, 2025, and Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Bobby Kolli, which hit screens on January 12, 2025.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam was made on a budget of 50 crores and earned over 185 crores at the Indian domestic box office. Globally, the film achieved a combined domestic and international box office total of over 250 crores. The film was also a success on the OTT front. It premiered on Zee5 on March 1, 2025, and garnered over 200 million minutes of viewership in just 48 hours.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Jatadhara First Look Out! Sonakshi Sinha Makes Tollywood Debut In A Fierce Avatar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News