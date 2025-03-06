Daaku Maharaaj is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second-highest grossing film worldwide. But the Telugu action drama ended its box office run as a losing affair due to its 91.11 crore collections against a 100 crore budget. It premiered on Netflix on February 21, 2025, but has failed to beat the massive viewership of Lucky Bhaskar. Scroll below for the Week 2 OTT verdict.

Slight improvement in viewership!

Bobby Kolli’s directorial garnered 2.4 million views in its debut week. This week, it has witnessed a slight improvement of 8%, garnering 2.6 million views. It also climbed up the ladder among the top 10 non-English films on Netflix between February 24 and March 2, 2025.

Daaku Maharaaj was the seventh most-viewed non-English film on Netflix this week. It surpassed Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam, which raked in 2.5 million views during the same period. Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer was also trending at #1 in as many as three countries.

In two weeks, it has amassed total views of 5 million. Here’s the breakdown:

Week 1: 2.4 million

Week 2: 2.6 million

Total: 5 million

Daaku Maharaaj vs South Films on Netflix

Since 2024, Lucky Bhaskar has been the most-viewed South film on Netflix in the first two weeks, with a massive viewership of 11.70 million. Daaku Maharaaj lags by almost 57% lower views. That’s not it, as the Telugu action drama also failed to surpass Amaran (6.8 million), Savi (5.7 million), and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (5.2 million).

However, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 109th film did manage to beat the two-week viewership of 6 South biggies on Netflix – Guntur Kaaram (4.9 million), Hi Nanna (4.2 million), Indian 2 (4.2 million), Devara (4.1 million), Salaar (3.5 million), and Rifle Club (1.9 million).

It is to be noted that the Hindi version of Devara and Salaar did not premiere on Netflix, hence its overall two-week viewership may differ.

Daaku Maharaaj is currently the fourth most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2025 after Dhoom Dhaam (12.4 million), Pushpa 2 (9.8 million), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (5.6 million).

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

