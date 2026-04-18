Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, emerged as a landmark animated creation that set new benchmarks in cinema. After the strong response to the first installment, the makers are now preparing for the next chapter. Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha was released in 2025 and set distinct standards at the box office. Fans have now been waiting to watch the story continue.

Mahavatar Universe Gears Up For Next Chapter

The wait seems to be over soon, as makers have confirmed that the title of the second film will be revealed tomorrow. The planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is now gearing up for its second chapter. The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is reportedly based on the ten avatars (incarnations) of Vishnu.

Building buzz, the team has released a short teaser, setting the stage for the big title announcement. It includes glimpses from Mahavatar Narsimha and hints at what’s coming next. While it doesn’t reveal much, it has added to the curiosity around the upcoming installment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha, released in 2025, stood as a redefined example of cinematic achievement, bringing a culturally rooted story to audiences in a fascinating and grand manner. It set distinct standards at the box office with its massive success.

Strong Backing From Makers

With Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films, and Kleem Production once again proved their strong command over content. Having delivered massive blockbusters like KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, Kantara: Chapter 1, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, among others, the production house has consistently set new benchmarks at the box office.

An Ashwin Kumar directorial, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions. The music is composed by Sam CS.

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