Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends) (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, had a solid opening week at the Indian box office, and today, on day 8, it has entered the second week on a strong note. Despite The Odyssey arriving in theaters amid strong buzz, the adventure-comedy retained a strong screen count across India, which helped it score well on the second Friday. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

Dhamaal 4 stays strong at the Indian box office on day 8

The Bollywood adventure-comedy started its second Friday on an underwhelming note, registering an occupancy of 6%. In the afternoon shows, it witnessed a healthy growth, recording an occupancy of 13%. In the evening shows, it jumped further, registering an occupancy of 17%. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that the occupancy has jumped a bit further.

Due to overall decent occupancy and a strong show count of 8,000+, Dhamaal 4 is heading for a collection of 5.4-5.5 crore on day 8. Compared to day 7’s 6.17 crore, it displayed a drop of just 12.47-10.85%, thus maintaining a stronghold. Overall, it has earned 104.49-104.59 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 123.29-123.41 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 99.09 crore

Day 9 – 5.4-5.5 crore

Total – 104.49-104.59 crore

Bollywood’s 6th film of 2026 to score a century; Ajay Devgn’s 6th fastest film to achieve the feat

By earning 104.49 crore, Dhamaal 4 has made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club in India, becoming the 6th Bollywood film of 2026 to achieve the feat after Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Bhooth Bangla, Cocktail 2, and Welcome To The Jungle.

For Ajay Devgn, Dhamaal 4 has become the 16th film to enter the 100 crore club after Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Drishyam 2, Shaitaan, Singham Again, and Raid 2.

By achieving the feat in 8 days, the Dhamaal sequel has become Ajay’s 6th fastest film to score a century. The fastest film of Ajay Devgn to enter the 100 crore club is Singham Again, which achieved the feat in just 3 days. Golmaal Again did it in 4 days, followed by Singham Returns (5 days), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (6 days), and Drishyam 2 (7 days).

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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