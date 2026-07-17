The Odyssey India Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends) (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The much-awaited The Odyssey had an impressive first Friday at the Indian box office. Since Christopher Nolan was coming out with a film after the grand success of Oppenheimer, the buzz on the ground was good, which has translated into footfalls today. As expected, it comfortably surpassed the first-day collection of Oppenheimer, thus registering Nolan’s biggest opening in India. Keep reading to know what day 1 early trends suggest!

The Odyssey is off to a solid start at the Indian box office

Since it’s the first feature film to be shot entirely on 70mm IMAX film cameras, excitement has been high to catch it in premium formats. As a result, the occupancy was simply superb in the premium formats. Speaking about the IMAX 2D version, the morning shows had a mind-blowing occupancy of 74%. In the afternoon shows, it jumped further to 75%. In the evening shows, it was excellent at 82%. The 4DX version recorded a strong occupancy of 42%, followed by 52% in the afternoon shows. Evening shows remained strong with 46%.

Backed by rocking occupancy in premium formats throughout the day, The Odyssey concluded its day 1 on a solid note, earning 17.5-18.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 20.65-21.83 crore gross. With such a start and strong initial reactions, the magnum opus is heading for a strong opening weekend.

Registers Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening

With 17.5-18.5 crore, The Odyssey has pulled off Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening at the Indian box office. It comfortably surpassed Oppenheimer (14 crore net) to achieve the feat. Even among Hollywood releases of 2026, it registered the biggest start by a huge margin. It surpassed The Devil Wears Prada (5.5 crore) like a cakewalk to grab the top spot.

More about the film

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office: How Much Does Christopher Nolan’s Epic Need To Become The Highest-Grossing IMAX Film?

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