The Odyssey India Box Office: The Target It Needs To Become the Biggest IMAX Film (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is the first film to be shot entirely on IMAX 70 mm film. It is one of the most ambitious cinematic ventures ever mounted. Nolan’s previous film, Oppenheimer, enjoyed a phenomenal run in India, with IMAX screenings driving a significant share of its box office collections. The Odyssey thus aims to surpass Oppenheimer’s IMAX collections in India as the highest-grossing IMAX movie in the country. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been getting positive reactions so far and is expected to have one of the best opening weekends for Nolan’s movies. Reports also suggest that it could be the biggest debut among Hollywood epics. The film has an ensemble cast, and all of them are being praised for their performances. Nolan is considered one of the biggest and most prestigious filmmakers in Hollywood today, so people always anticipate his movies, especially after his Oppenheimer won seven Oscars.

Here’s what The Odyssey needs to beat Oppenheimer to become the biggest IMAX movie in India

For the unversed, Oppenheimer, released in 2023, remains the highest-grossing IMAX film at the box office in India. The outstanding star cast, comprising Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, among others, drove the film’s success, including in India. It collected an estimated Rs 50 crore from IMAX screenings, making it the highest-grossing film in IMAX in India.

Therefore, The Odyssey must earn more than Rs 50 crore to beat Oppenheimer to become the highest-grossing IMAX movie ever in India. The film collected Rs 129 crore in its lifetime in India, which is around 39% of Oppenheimer’s total box office collection in India. It is an outstanding performance by the film in the premium format.

More about The Odyssey

According to reports, Christopher Nolan‘s epic is on track to earn around $15 million from previews at the box office in North America. It would be the biggest preview collection of this year. It is on track to earn between $85 million and $100 million domestically and another $110 million overseas in its opening weekend. Thus, the film is eyeing a $200 million+ global debut.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie features Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. The Odyssey has been released in theaters on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Michael’s $1 Billion+ Run To Achieve A Significant Feat?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News