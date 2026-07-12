Beyond The Odyssey, Taking A Look at Christopher Nolan’s India Connection (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Ace Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan arrived in Mumbai, India, on July 10. The filmmaker was accompanied by actors Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and producer Emma Thomas. The four attended two screenings of their upcoming film, The Odyssey, in the city. This was the first time that Christopher Nolan arrived in India to launch a film.

Christopher Nolan in India For The Odyssey

“You’re among the first audiences in the world to see this film,” said the elated filmmaker to fans at a special screening in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. He added that while it is not his first time in Mumbai, it is his first time launching a film.

Addressing the viewers, Christopher Nolan further said, “For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here”.

About Christopher Nolan’s India Connect

Nolan’s films have been loved by people worldwide. While the filmmaker has never come to the country for portions before The Odyssey, he captured India with his camera for his movies. Historically, the filmmaker has appreciated the country’s storytelling traditions and incorporated them in his movies.

When Nolan Visited Jodhpur for Batman

His first visit to India was in 2011, to shoot portions of The Dark Knight Rises. The shoot was done at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh fort. The fortress doubled as the underground prison known as The Pit, where Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) is imprisoned before escaping.

After his experience in Jodhpur, Nolan admitted he was stunned by the place’s beauty and felt like coming back to shoot in India.

When Nolan Met SRK And More

In 2018, Nolan visited the country once again. This time, he was in Mumbai for the Reframing the Future of Film conference, organized by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. During his visit, he interacted with several dignitaries in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Looking back on that visit, Nolan recalled, “I met a lot of filmmakers and really got to know a little bit about the film culture here.”

Nolan returns for Tenet

A year later, in 2019, Nolan returned to Mumbai to shoot Tenet. News of the filmmaker’s arrival in the city spread like wildfire, with fans assembling at the shoot location. The film featured Dimple Kapadia in a major international role alongside John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

The 2020 visit that never happened

Nolan had planned to visit Mumbai to promote Tenet, as key sequences of the film were shot there. Additionally, Dimple Kapadia’s pivotal role in the film made sense for the team to promote it in the city. However, the COVID-19 pandemic played spoilsport, which prevented the filmmaker from coming to India.

From there, it took the filmmaker 6 years to come to Mumbai and launch a film there.

What Is The Odyssey About?

It is an ancient Greek epic poem by Homer. The epic has had multiple adaptations over the years, and Nolan brings his own iteration to the classic. The Odyssey follows the heroic King Odysseus on his grueling ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. While he battles mythical monsters, wrathful gods, and magical temptations, his family in Ithaca must fight off an unruly mob of suitors vying for his wife’s hand.

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