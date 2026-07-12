Michael Japan Box Office: Beats The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Michael is the biggest biopic to date worldwide, and the King of Pop’s popularity remains evident after so many years since his passing. The music biopic is unstoppable at the box office in Japan. It has surpassed the box-office total of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Japan to become the second-biggest Hollywood release of the year. It is aiming for the #1 spot in Japan next. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in Japan?

The Michael Jackson biopic collected a solid $1.1 million at the box office in Japan on its 5th Saturday. It dropped just 19.8% from last Saturday, taking the box office total in Japan to $34.3 million. It is around ¥5.54 billion in local currency. The movie has hit 3.8 million in admissions. The film is benefiting from the strong word-of-mouth.

Beats The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the box office in Japan

According to industry insider Luiz Fernando’s report, Michael has also surpassed the box-office total of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Japan. For the unversed, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $34.2 million, which is ¥5.46 billion in local currency. The movie emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year in Japan. Michael has surpassed The Devil Wears Prada 2 to become the 2nd-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year in Japan.

More about the movie

It has also been reported that the music biopic is on track to earn between $2.8 million in its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in Japan. It is set to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide very soon, becoming the only biopic in Hollywood history to do so. Michael was released on April 24 and is also available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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