Odyssey India Box Office: Matt Damon’s Film Almost Sold Out Despite Ticket Costing 3000 (Photo Credit: YouTube)

There is no surprise that The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the month. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson. The film is an adaptation of the Greek epic of the same name. The film’s Mumbai premiere was held on Saturday, July 11. Earlier, a special fan and media screening was held on July 10 in Mumbai. The screenings were attended by Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon and producer Emma Thomas.

Price No Bar For Nolan Fans

The film has been made specifically for the IMAX screens. Films played on IMAX screens are generally priced higher than those on regular screens. But the Christopher Nolan film has managed to break all records with its pricing. The most expensive ticket so far for the film is 3100 at PVR Icon in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. Interestingly, the tickets in that price range have already sold out for the opening weekend. This is the kind of faith people have in a Nolan film: they are sure they are getting their money’s worth at the movies.

In most theatres, the tickets are priced 1000 and upwards. In Delhi-NCR, the most expensive items are priced between 2100 and 2400. Other metropolitan cities have also adopted a similar pricing structure, and fans will have to shell out around 1000 rupees for a good seat in an IMAX theatre to watch the film on the first weekend.

The Odyssey Pre-Sales In India

Meanwhile, The Odyssey has sold over 80000 tickets on BookMyShow (BMS). The film’s advance bookings began five weeks before its theatrical release, giving audiences enough time to plan their viewing experience.

A look at tickets sold on BMS since June 8:

8 June- 12.7K

20 June- 8.24K

29 June- 5K

30 June- 5.1K

1 July- 5.52K

6 July- 5K

7 July- 5.4K

9 July- 5K

10 July- 10.46K

11 July- 18.2K

Total- 80.62K

Top 10 pre-sales for Hollywood films in India

At the current pace, The Odyssey will conveniently find a spot in the top 10 pre-sales list for Hollywood films in India. While it may find it difficult to beat Deadpool and Wolverine, which managed to sell over 5,00,000 tickets in pre-sale, it is looking to enter the top 5 on the list and most likely beat MI: The Final Reckoning.

Deadpool And Wolverine – 505K Avatar: Fire And Ash – 474K The Conjuring – 443K MI- The Final Reckoning – 248K Godzilla x Kong – 193K Mufasa- The Lion King – 152K Jurassic World – 124K F1-The Movie – 113K Superman – 109K Fantastic Four – 106K

Advertisement

For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Set To Become The 14th Animation Ever To Cross $400M Milestone



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News