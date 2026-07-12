Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Set To Cross $400M( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Toy Story 5 has dropped out of the top 3 in the domestic rankings. The Pixar animation has lost 400 theaters on Thursday due to the release of Moana and Evil Dead: Burn. It is also facing Minions 3 at the box office, but compared to it, the Toy Story movie is performing better. Keep scrolling for more deets.

The Pixar animation is expected to cross the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. The movie recently surpassed Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at the Japanese box office to become the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year. It is still earning at the box office, underscoring the franchise’s popularity.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Pixar‘s Toy Story 5 collected a solid $5.7 million on its 4th Friday at the North American box office. However, it experienced a sharp decline at the box office in North America. It dropped by 58.2% from last Friday after losing 400 theaters on Thursday. It has thus hit the $391 million cume at the North American box office.

Set to become the 14th animation to cross the $400 million milestone domestically

According to reports, Toy Story 5 is less than $10 million away from surpassing the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. It is crossing this mark this weekend, and with that, the Pixar sequel will be the 14th animated film in history to cross the $400 million milestone domestically.

The Pixar sequel will also surpass Frozen‘s $400.7 million to become the 13th-highest-grossing animated film at the domestic box office. It is expected to earn between $18 million and $21 million at the North American box office in its 4th weekend.

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $450 million and $500 million at the domestic box office. It has also crossed the $800 million milestone worldwide and is expected to cross $900 million this weekend. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

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