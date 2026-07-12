Welcome To The Jungle has emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office, but now, in its third week, the pace has slowed. Due to the grand release of Dhamaal 4, the biggie lost a significant chunk of screens, which directly impacted its collection. Nonetheless, it continues to achieve milestones, and in a recent development, it has surpassed Rowdy Rathore, aiming to secure a spot among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 all-time grossers. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!
How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?
The adventure comedy film scored an estimated 1.6 crore on the third Saturday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 1 crore, it displayed a jump of 60%. Overall, it has earned 131.5 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 155.17 crore gross. Today, on day 17, it is expected to grow slightly, thus concluding the third week at 133.2-133.3 crore net.
Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):
- Week 1 – 95.21 crore
- Week 2 – 33.69 crore
- Day 15 – 1 crore
- Day 16 – 1.6 crore
Total – 131.5 crore
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Beats Rowdy Rathore; soon to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers
With 131.5 crore, Welcome To The Jungle has surpassed Rowdy Rathore (131 crore). Very soon, it’ll enter the top 10 grossers of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office by beating Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.6 crore). The feat is expected to be achieved by day 18 or 19.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers in India (net):
- 2.0 – 407.05 crore
- Housefull 4 – 206 crore
- Good Newwz – 201.14 crore
- Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore
- Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
- Kesari – 153 crore
- OMG 2 – 150 crore
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.6 crore
More about the film
Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. It is the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, and many others.
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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.
Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Explodes With 50% Jump, Registers Bollywood’s 3rd Biggest First Saturday Of 2026
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