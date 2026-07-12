Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16: Surpasses Rowdy Rathore, Soon To Join Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 Grossers In India ( Photo Credit – Facebook/Netflix )

Welcome To The Jungle has emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office, but now, in its third week, the pace has slowed. Due to the grand release of Dhamaal 4, the biggie lost a significant chunk of screens, which directly impacted its collection. Nonetheless, it continues to achieve milestones, and in a recent development, it has surpassed Rowdy Rathore, aiming to secure a spot among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 all-time grossers. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The adventure comedy film scored an estimated 1.6 crore on the third Saturday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 1 crore, it displayed a jump of 60%. Overall, it has earned 131.5 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 155.17 crore gross. Today, on day 17, it is expected to grow slightly, thus concluding the third week at 133.2-133.3 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 95.21 crore

Week 2 – 33.69 crore

Day 15 – 1 crore

Day 16 – 1.6 crore

Total – 131.5 crore

Beats Rowdy Rathore; soon to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers

With 131.5 crore, Welcome To The Jungle has surpassed Rowdy Rathore (131 crore). Very soon, it’ll enter the top 10 grossers of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office by beating Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.6 crore). The feat is expected to be achieved by day 18 or 19.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Housefull 4 – 206 crore Good Newwz – 201.14 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Kesari – 153 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.6 crore

More about the film

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. It is the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, and many others.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Explodes With 50% Jump, Registers Bollywood’s 3rd Biggest First Saturday Of 2026

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