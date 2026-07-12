Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Pulls Off Bollywood’s 3rd Biggest First Saturday Of 2026( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, has left everyone surprised with its performance on the first Saturday. It was expected to score around 20 crore, but in reality, it scored much higher than 20 crore, overtaking the first Saturday’s collection of Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. In total, the film has earned close to 40 crore net at the Indian box office in just two days. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 collection report!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The latest Bollywood adventure-comedy film scored a solid 23.31 crore on its first Saturday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 15.5 crore, it showed an impressive 50.38% jump. Overall, it has earned 38.81 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 45.79 crore gross. Given the momentum, the film is set to conclude its 3-day opening weekend with a score of 65 crore+ net.

Such a response clearly shows that Dhamaal 4 has struck a chord with audiences across all age groups, especially families. The film continues to draw strong footfalls across both urban centers and mass markets, further cementing its position as the go-to entertainer of the weekend.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1- 15.5 crore

Day 2- 23.31 crore

Total – 38.81 crore

Records Bollywood’s 3rd biggest first Saturday of 2026

With 23.31 crore, Dhamaal 4 has registered Bollywood’s 3rd biggest first Saturday of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla (21.74 crore) to claim the 3rd spot. It stands below Border 2 (40.59 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top first Saturdays of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 117 crore Border 2 – 40.59 crore Dhamaal 4 – 23.31 crore Bhooth Bangla – 21.74 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 21.02 crore

More about the film

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films. A T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is now successfully running in cinemas near you.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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