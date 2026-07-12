Lenin Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Heads For Strong Opening Weekend( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin made a strong start at the box office. The actor who made a comeback after three years on the big screen plays the lead role in the Telugu commercial drama. After a strong opening day, the film saw growth on day 2 owing to positive word of mouth.

Lenin Day 2 Box Office Collection

In his 11-year career, Lenin has already marked Akhil’s biggest hit. After a career-best opening of 7.15 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of 11.52 crore. On day 2, the film performed even better, witnessing a growth of 14%.

On its first Saturday, Lenin earned 8.15 crore across 2099 shows. This brings the total Indian collections to 15.3 crore and the gross collections to 17.6 crore. The worldwide gross collection currently stands at 23.4 crore.

Day-wise collection of Lenin

Day 1- 7.15 crore

Day 2- 8.15 crore

Total– 15.3 crore

Akhil Akkineni’s box office history

So far, Akhil Akkineni has not had great luck at the box office. With the way Lenin is performing, it seems like the film is on track to become Akhil’s first major blockbuster. However, the film needs to perform consistently just to enter the safe zone, as the Telugu commercial drama has been mounted on a massive 100 crore budget.

The Telugu film actor, who is also the son of superstar Nagarjuna, began his career in 2015 with the film titled Akhil. While the film had a strong start at the box office, it soon crashed because of poor word of mouth. The film ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross collection of 33.65 crore.

Presently, Akhil’s highest-grossing film is Most Eligible Bachelor (2021). The net Indian collection of the film is at 29.01 crore. The film, however, was not a hit, as the net collection did not even cross its 30 crore budget.

If Lenin manages to keep the pace at the box office, the film will beat Most Eligible Bachelor in the first week alone. Lenin, however, has a long way to go before declaring itself a hit.

More about Lenin

The film stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead with Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The actress was last seen in the films Kaantha and Kingdom. The film is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP in association with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments. The film has been directed by Murali Kishor.

Naga Vamsi has shown immense faith in Akhil even before the film’s release. The producer has been showing confidence in the film through his social media handles and at pre-release events.

In one of his posts on X, Naga Vamsi wrote, “Two years of @AkhilAkkineni8’s hard work, your own Sisindri is finally coming to you in less than 12 hours. He has poured his blood, sweat, and soul into this high-octane action drama, treating it as another big breakthrough after a long gap. We sincerely request all of you to come, bless him with your love, and give the film a strong opening. Your support will give him the confidence and encouragement to work even harder.”

Talking about Akhil’s return, he added, “This time, he isn’t coming to you as a boy born with a golden spoon. He is coming to you like every newcomer who is determined to prove his worth. This is the new Akhil 2.0. Our team promises that this time you will come out with the satisfaction of seeing a complete film.”

Two years of @AkhilAkkineni8’s hard work, your own Sisindri is finally coming to you in less than 12 hours.



He has poured his blood, sweat, and soul into this high octane action drama, treating it as another big breakthrough after a long gap.



We sincerely request all of you to… — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) July 9, 2026

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