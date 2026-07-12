Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking & Prediction: Bollywood’s 3rd Best Pre-Sales For First Sunday In 2026( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, registered a good start at the Indian box office, and yesterday, on day 2, it surprised everyone by scoring over 22 crore (estimates). Now, on the first Sunday, day 3, the film gears up to stun us with a mega Sunday. The reason we say so is the crazy response to the advance booking, which crossed the 10 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report!

Over 400 more shows added

Since both Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha have lost steam, the latest Dhamaal installment is benefiting from more shows across India. On Saturday, it reached 12,000 shows, and today, on Sunday, the show count has increased again. It has been learned that the show count is 12,443, which means 443 more shows have been added. The average ticket price is 280-285 rupees.

Dhamaal 4 grosses over 10 crore through day 3 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking of day 3, Dhamaal 4 has grossed a staggering 10.31 crore at the Indian box office. In net collections, it equals 8.74 crore. Such numbers are surprising considering reviews were mostly negative from critics. It clearly indicates that the ground reality is different, and family audiences are loving the content. It also highlights the franchise’s goodwill.

Bollywood’s 3rd best first Sunday pre-sales in 2026

With 10.31 crore gross, Dhamaal 4 has done the unthinkable by pulling off the 3rd best pre-sales for the first Sunday for a Bollywood film in 2026. It surpassed Bhooth Bangla (10.03 crore) to grab the 3rd spot. It stands below Border 2 (24.02 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 first Sunday advance booking collections in India (gross):

Dhurandhar 2 – 86.14 crore Border 2 – 24.02 crore Dhamaal 4 – 10.31 crore Bhooth Bangla – 10.03 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 9.44 crore

Day 3 prediction: Epic Sunday is on the cards!

Given the pre-sales response and the expected strong family footfall, Dhamaal 4 is ready to rock the Indian box office on its first Sunday (day 3) and is likely to earn 28-30 crore net. Yes, you read that right! The film is likely to explode today, and there’s even a chance it will hit the 30 crore mark. Such numbers would be crazy, and no one would have expected the film to receive such a phenomenal response on its first Sunday, especially when the maximum it was expected to earn was around 25 crore.

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