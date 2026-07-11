Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha is now chasing the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The pace has been slow, but hopefully, the second weekend will boost the earnings. The female spy action thriller is close to emerging as the 8th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 8 update!
Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 8
According to estimates, Alpha amassed 82.86 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 8. It has collected 59.05 crore from the domestic market. The remaining 23.81 crore gross comes from the overseas circuits.
It is now facing competition from Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, which has stolen its thunder, significantly impacting collections. Alpha will likely stay out of Alia Bhatt’s top 10 worldwide grossers of all time, as it needs to earn at least 135.47 crore and beat Dear Zindagi.
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Set to surpass Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Alia Bhatt is now competing against her debut co-star Varun Dhawan. Alpha needs 4.92 crore more in the kitty to beat Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:
- Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore
- Border 2 – 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 184.99 crore
- Cocktail 2 – 165.34 crore
- O’Romeo – 123.1 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga – 91.98 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore
- Alpha – 82.86 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 77.81 crore
Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary
- India net: 50.05 crore
- India gross: 59.05 crore
- Overseas gross: 23.81 crore
- Worldwide gross: 82.86 crore
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.
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Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns Impressive 15 Crore+ & Ajay Devgn Starrer Breaks 3 Major Records!
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