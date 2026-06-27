Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office (Closing Collection)( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, has concluded its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The Bollywood romantic comedy had a decent opening weekend in India, built its numbers consistently through the second week, and sustained momentum well enough to finish with a respectable global total. It has wrapped up as Bollywood’s sixth-highest-grossing film of 2026 globally, a position that reflects its fair commercial standing. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The film was received warmly by multiplex audiences who were in the mood for a light, entertaining romantic comedy, and that core audience helped it hold up through multiple weeks. The overseas numbers, too, came in decently, adding a meaningful chunk to the global tally. It may not have been a blockbuster by any measure, but for a romantic entertainer, it found its audience.

How much did Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the closing collection update, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned 61.78 crore net at the Indian box office in its lifetime run, which equals 72.9 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film grossed 14.88 crore. Combining both, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 87.78 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 61.78 crore

India gross – 72.9 crore

Overseas gross – 14.88 crore

Worldwide gross – 87.78 crore

Concludes as Bollywood’s 6th highest-grossing film of 2026 globally!

With 87.78 crore at the worldwide box office, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has concluded its theatrical run as the sixth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. It sits below O’Romeo (123.1 crore) and above Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (77.81 crore). In a 2026 that has been dominated at the top by Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Bhooth Bangla, securing the sixth position is a decent achievement for the romantic entertainer.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Cocktail 2 – 127.95 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 77.81 crore Mardaani 3 – 77.12 crore The Kerala Story 2 – 61.65 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 58.1 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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