Udta Teer New Release Date ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s reunion for Udta Teer has been creating buzz ever since the film was announced. The upcoming film is touted as a family comedy entertainer backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The makers have now changed the film’s theatrical release date.

Udta Teer is expected to bring humor, action, and family entertainment to the big screen with Ayushmann returning to the comedy space. The film, earlier scheduled to release on September 11, 2026, has now been postponed. The upcoming movie will now open in cinemas on October 9, 2026, during the festive season.

The new date places Udta Teer just ahead of Navratri, which begins on October 11. The change could give the film an opportunity to benefit from the festive period, although the makers have not shared any specific reason for moving the release date.

Udta Teer Cast & Crew

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Both were last paired in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. More details about the characters and storyline are still awaited. While the makers have kept much of the plot under wraps, the combination of comedy and action is expected to be central to the film.

Udta Teer marks the fourth collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The two production houses have previously worked together on The Lunchbox, Kill, and Gyaarah Gyaarah. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film marks his directorial debut. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.

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