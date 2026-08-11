( Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer Review: Time For Pankaj Tripathi’s Bhaukaal To Hit The Big Screens! Photo Credit – Instagram )

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Mirzapur: The Movie has been unveiled. If you, like me, thought, “What more can be expected from the world of Mirzapur?” this 3-minute trailer will tell you exactly that! Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiyaa, but this time for the big screen. There are new entries to the world with Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It already looks more enticing than the series.

For fans of the popular Amazon Prime Video series, the familiarity of the faces in itself is a major win. The trailer gives us a lot of information about the world we are familiar with. Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Divyendu as Munna Bhaiya, who has not changed a bit, and Ali Fazal as Guddi Pandit. Looking at their glimpses, it feels as if time has not passed a bit.

For the unaware, the movie continues from the world of Season 1. The trailer instantly transports fans back into the world they know! It has the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues. Along with it, it also promises a story that expands the scale of the universe like never before. What’s more interesting is that fans are already familiar with the characters, so the focus is now on the plot and circumstances.

At the center of the new chapter is the race for the Gaddi, with new daawedaars entering the story and challenging the established power dynamics. As the battle grows, the world of Mirzapur expands beyond Purvanchal, taking audiences into the deserts and into an even more expansive cinematic landscape.

Ravi Kishan’s entry has already given the world a different tone; such is the actor’s aura. He marks his presence with his twisted villain avatar and challenges Kaleen bhaiyya’s authority in Mirzapur. The battle for power intensifies as new people enter the scene, but amid it all, familiar faces retain the world’s authenticity.

More About Mirzapur: The Movie

The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Mirzapur: The Movie is all set to bring its Bhaukaal to cinemas on 4 September 2026, releasing in Hindi and Telugu, and promises to be one of the biggest theatrical events of the year.

Watch trailer here:

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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