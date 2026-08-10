Love & War Distribution Race (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love & War has generated immense buzz ahead of its scheduled release on January 21, 2027. The film starring a fresh trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal is now in discussion about its distribution rights. The film has reportedly caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the distribution business.

According to industry sources, Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Pen Marudhar, the distribution division of Pen Studios, are among the leading contenders in the race to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for the much-awaited film. The reported negotiations are said to be in the range of ₹300 crore, although the deal has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

A High-Stakes Deal For Bhansali’s Next

As excitement around Love & War continues to soar, a major competition has emerged among leading production houses for its distribution rights. Three leading contenders are competing to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for the much-awaited film.

According to sources, the negotiations are taking place in the ₹300 crore range. With nearly five months remaining before the film’s release, trade circles are closely watching the ongoing pre-release deals, which are expected to significantly ease the film’s recovery burden before it reaches cinemas.

While the reported distribution negotiations remain closely watched, the makers have not announced which company will ultimately handle theatrical distribution.

More About Love & War

Love & War brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for the first time in a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Details about their characters and the storyline are still being kept under wraps. The project is being described as a romantic war drama and is expected to combine Bhansali’s signature visual style with a story set against a larger backdrop.

Love & War is scheduled to arrive in theaters worldwide on January 21, 2027. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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