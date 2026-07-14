Alia Bhatt in Tummbad 2: Will Actor’s Stardom Help Elevate The Sequel? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Days after the release of Alpha, the makers of Tummbad 2 officially announced that Alia Bhatt has been onboarded for the film. Rumors that the actress will be part of the sequel have been doing the rounds for a while now. The film is a sequel to the 2018 horror film Tumbbad, which was critically acclaimed and became a cult classic. It became a defining film in India’s mythological horror genre. Now, the cast of Sohum Shah’s film has become bigger with Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Talking about her role, Alia Bhatt said in a press note, “To become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious, and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”

Netizens React to Alia Bhatt’s Casting

The casting announcement has come as Alia’s latest film, Alpha, has been doing poorly at the box office. It is also at a time when the actress’s social media perception has largely been negative.

Therefore, the reactions towards Alia’s casting have been quite mixed.

A user who was not fully convinced of the casting questioned, “Why small-time directors who’ve made awesome films have to sign (flop) star for their next project? Or is it more about pressure from the Bollywood bigwigs to cast these mainstream actors? It feels like it’s just messing up perfectly good, small-budget movies with great stories.”

Why small-time directors who've made awesome films have to sign (flop) star for their next project?

Or is it more about pressure from the Bollywood bigwigs to cast these mainstream actors?

It feels like it's just messing up perfectly good, small-budget movies with great stories — Haresh Gulvani (@gulvaniharesh) July 14, 2026

Another person commented, “He didnt find a Marathi actress? Then they complain no one watches marathi movies”

He didnt find a Marathi actress? Then they complain no one watches marathi movies — Aum🇮🇳🕉 (@aumsoundwave) July 14, 2026

Magical Casting For Tumbbad 2?

Looking at the positive side, a person wrote, “Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and now Alia Bhatt? What an absolutely insane powerhouse cast! Can’t wait for 2027!”

Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and now Alia Bhatt? What an absolutely insane powerhouse cast! Can't wait for 2027! pic.twitter.com/5wBgVloKbR — Punit (@Punitwts) July 14, 2026

“Tumbad did not have any big names. The story and the treatment were the stars. I hope by adding big names like Alia and Nawaz, it doesn’t become a star-centric movie instead of story-centric,” wrote another person expressing concern.

Tumbad did not have any big names. The story and the treatment were the stars. I hope by adding big names loke Alia and Nawaz, it doesn't become a star centric movie instead of story centric. — IamArjav (@IamArjav) July 14, 2026

Another person shared, “Guys! Let’s believe the man, I am sure Sohum would not compromise on his art. I am sure tumbbad 2 is going be another masterpiece.”

Guys! Lets believe the man, i am sure sohum would not compromise on his art. I am sure tumbbad 2 is going be another masterpiece. — Monika Gorsi (@GorsiMonika) July 14, 2026

The first part took 8–9 years to complete bc no one was willing to fund it. Producers wanted a big star before investing. Tumbbad 2 is going to be much bigger so of course they’d want a big face attached to the project. How are some of you still not getting this? Lol. https://t.co/OgTGDunDzK — rocky (@Roxkyyyx) July 14, 2026

What Does Alia Bhatt Bring In?

Whatever said, the actress is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. She does have the pull to bring a sizable audience to the theatres. Even though Alpha might not have worked well at the box office, it cannot be solely attributed to Alia’s stardom or lack of it. The YRF spy films have seen a decline in recent times, with War 2 also underperforming at the box office despite featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has had solo hits such as Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both films are 100 crore hits. Alia had also received appreciation for her work in the film Darlings, which centered on her and Shefali Shah’s characters. This proves that the actress can deliver with the right script and right role.

Tummbad rose to popularity and won hearts solely for its content. At the time of its release, the film was not backed by any known faces. In fact, Sohum Shah became a popular name because of the positive word-of-mouth generated by the film. The movie stunned audiences with its novel concept at the time. Now, there is enough excitement for part 2 of Tumbbad, and the addition of Alia Bhatt will only help the film reach a wider audience, and that’s never a downside.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is slated to release in cinemas on 3rd December 2027.

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