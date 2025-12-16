Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the Indian box office, achieving multiple milestones every day. Recently, it entered the 300 crore club, and it will soon be part of the 400 crore club. Before reaching the next milestone, the film has helped Ranveer Singh experience a significant surge in the Koimoi Star Ranking. In the latest development, he has overtaken Hrithik Roshan on the list, standing alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh overtakes Hrithik Roshan in the Star Ranking

With Dhurandhar scoring a triple century at the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh managed to tie the score with Hrithik Roshan with 1300 points. Now, as the film has surpassed the collection of Hrithik’s highest-grossing film, War (319 crore net), Ranveer has surpassed Hrithik’s position. As of now, Ranveer is in the 7th position in the Star Ranking.

Ranveer is soon to beat Ranbir Kapoor

Dhurandhar has become a complete beast, and today, on day 12, it will enter the 400 crore club. It will credit 100 points more to Ranveer Singh’s tally. In the next few days, the film will join the 500 crore club, thus pushing Ranveer’s tally to 1500 points. Once it happens, he will replace Ranbir Kapoor (1450 points) in the 6th position. He will also surpass Aamir Khan (1500 points) to secure the 5th spot, despite a tie, as Ranveer has one 500 crore net grosser, whereas Aamir has none.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer’s 1300 points:

5 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) = 500 points

1 film in the 200 crore club (Simmba) = 200 points

2 films in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat and Dhurandhar) = 600 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

