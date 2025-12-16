Predator: Badlands is one of the top 15 highest-grossing films of 2025, but it is also striving to earn a spot in the global top 30. There are a few hurdles between Elle Fanning’s film and the 2025 global top 10. While attempting to reach the $200 million milestone, the film has outgrossed Elio and Freaky Friday worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi flick is the latest addition to the Predator franchise and also the highest-grossing. It is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, featuring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Kolomatangi in leading roles. Overall, Badlands is the seventh installment in the Predator franchise.

On track to hit $190 million mark globally

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Predator: Badlands failed to secure a spot in the domestic top 10 rankings and currently ranks #13. It collected $981k at the domestic box office on its 6th weekend, despite losing 815 theaters. The domestic total of Badlands in North America is $90.0 million. Internationally, it has reached a cumulative total of $92.8 million after the sixth weekend, and combined with the domestic box office, its worldwide collection stands at $182.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $90.0 million

International – $92.8 million

Worldwide – $182.8 million

Needs a 17% jump to enter the 2025 global top 20

The sci-fi film is the #23 highest-grossing film of 2025, sitting just behind One Battle After Another at #22. To break into the global top 20 highest-grossing films list, it must surpass Now You See Me: Now You Don’t‘s $213.3 million global total. Thus, the Elle Fanning starrer needs a 17% jump to break into the top 20 highest-grossing films list since the film is experiencing significant competition at the box office.

Predator: Badlands is around $31 million away from surpassing Now You See 3’s worldwide collection. Before the heist thriller, Badlands, will have to surpass One Battle After Another and Snow White‘s global collections. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

