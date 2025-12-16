Zootopia 2 is unstoppable at the Chinese box office, and in less than twenty days, it is already the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in the region. It has even surpassed the two Avatar movies and multiple more to achieve this massive feat, and in such a record time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated sequel is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, surpassing Lilo & Stitch during its third three-day weekend. The movie, however, is slower compared to its predecessor at the domestic box office, collecting lower daily box office numbers than Zootopia. The movie reportedly had a budget of $150 million, and its collection is way more than its break-even target.

Zootopia 2 crosses $500 million in China

According to Artisan Gateway, via Variety‘s report, Zootopia 2 collected RMB 390.3 million for the period from December 12 to 14. In USD, it is around $55 million. With that, the film’s total collection is RMB 3.55 billion, which translates to an estimated $500.6 million. Therefore, the film has crossed the $500 million milestone at the box office in China. It remained at the #1 spot in local box office rankings in China.

2nd film to cross this mark at the Chinese box office

Besides the Zootopia sequel, Avengers: Endgame is the only Hollywood movie to cross the $500 million milestone at the box office in China. It reportedly collected around $632.1 million in its lifetime and earned the title of the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film in China. Zootopia 2 is the all-time second-highest-grossing Hollywood film in China and might even challenge Endgame for the #1 crown.

More about his box office performance

Domestically, the film crossed the $250 million mark in its third weekend, and the collection stands at $258.5 million cume. Internationally, its collection is $878.9 million, bringing the global total to $1.14 billion. It has surpassed Lilo & Stitch‘s $1.04 billion to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $258.5 million

International – $878.9 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands North America Box Office Day 38: Elle Fanning Starrer Hits $90 Million Mark Despite Losing 800+ Theaters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News