Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is concluding its theatrical run worldwide, and in China, the anime film has come to a close. The movie opened strongly at the box office in China, but eventually lost its charm, and after four weeks, it left theaters with an impressive collection. It is one of the top five highest-grossing anime movies of all time in China. Keep scrolling to learn more about the box office numbers.

It is the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and has been experiencing a historical box office run so far. But all things come to an end, and it will be a glorious goodbye from the anime movie. There are two more sequels in development, and the fans are even more excited about them. Initially, it was tracking to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide, but now, it might end its run staying below the $900 million milestone.

Infinity Castle’s closing collection at the Chinese box office

For the uninitiated, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in China in November and opened with a record-breaking collection of $52.7 million on its opening weekend. Akaza’s Return set several new records at the box office in China, including the second-largest opening for anime films in China. After four weeks, the film has ended its box office run in China with a collection of $96 million.

Missed the $100 million mark but became the 4th highest-grossing anime film ever in China!

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Akaza’s Return has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of The First Slam Dunk anime movie in China. For the record, The First Slam Dunk movie collected $94.1 million in its lifetime. It was the 4th-highest-grossing anime movie ever in China, but that title has now been taken away by the Ufotable creation, which earned $96 million in China.

More about its box office collection

The report further reveals that Infinity Castle has reached an estimated $260.4 million mark in Japan after its 22nd weekend. In local currency, it is ¥38.5 billion, reaching 26.7 million admissions. In North America, the Japanese anime movie has hit the $134.4 million cume and an estimated $299.1 million cume overseas, bringing the worldwide collection to $789.9 million. It is the 6th highest-grossing film of the year.

