After the underperformance of Coolie last year, Rajinikanth is all set to bounce back strongly with his upcoming magnum opus, Jailer 2. The much-awaited sequel is currently in production and scheduled for release in theaters this year. With the film, Thalaivar is once again ready to rule the opening-day charts of Kollywood at the Indian box office, despite Thalapathy Vijay’s return to the big screen. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Jailer 2 enjoys a solid hype

The Jailer sequel is undoubtedly the most anticipated Tamil film of 2026 and has tremendous box-office potential. Since the predecessor was a critical and commercial success, the buzz for the sequel is really high. On top of that, it features cameos from superstars like Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan, which has further boosted the hype.

Set to open big at the Indian box office

While the release date remains unclear, it is confirmed that Jailer 2 will arrive in theaters in 2026 and aims to score the biggest opening in Tamil cinema. Currently, Coolie holds the record of the biggest Kollywood opening at the Indian box office with 65 crore net. The upcoming Jailer sequel aims to overtake it and might even register the first 70 crore net start for Kollywood.

Rajinikanth targets Kollywood’s opening-day crown for the second consecutive year

Yes, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is also releasing this year, aiming for a solid start. However, Jailer 2 will dominate it with a considerable margin and stay unbeaten as the biggest Tamil opener of 2026. With this, Rajinikanth is all set to hold Kollywood’s opening-day crown for the second consecutive year.

In 2025, Rajinikanth dominated Kollywood’s opening-day charts with Coolie, and now, he’s going to do the same with the upcoming Jailer sequel.

More about the film

The upcoming action thriller is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The music is composed by Anirudh. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi will appear in cameo roles.

