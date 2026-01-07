Jana Nayagan is yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but the excitement continues to grow among fans. Being the final film of the superstar, fans are pumped up and ready to have a blast in theaters. While bookings in Tamil Nadu are yet to open full-fledged, the response in the overseas market is grabbing all the attention. Going by the pre-sales alone, it seems that Vijay is all set to deliver one of his biggest openings at the worldwide box office.

Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom is moving the needle for Jana Nayagan

Compared to Vijay’s previous movies, the promotional assets of his upcoming biggie have been underwhelming so far, including the trailer. Still, it is aiming for a solid start, solely on the basis of Vijay’s stardom. While the film is expected to perform strongly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, overseas territories such as the UK, Malaysia, and North America (the USA and Canada) are also anticipated to contribute significantly on the opening day.

Vijay is set for a hat-trick of 100 crore openers!

According to trade reports, Jana Nayagan has surpassed the 60 crore mark for weekend sales globally, with the majority of bookings occurring for the opening day. It clearly hints at a start of over 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office, marking it as the third century opener for Thalapathy Vijay after Leo and The Greatest Of All Time.

Likely to beat Bhagavanth Kesari’s lifetime on day 1

Amid an impressive response in advance bookings, Jana Nayagan has also become a topic of discussion due to its similarities with Bhagavanth Kesari. Before the trailer release, there had been reports about the film being a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari, and now, it’s confirmed that, if not entirely, the film draws inspiration from the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer.

Interestingly, the ‘remake’ tag hasn’t impacted the buzz of the upcoming Kollywood biggie. In fact, it is all set to overtake the lifetime collection of Bhagavanth Kesari in just a single day. For those who don’t know, Balayya’s film scored 114.84 crore gross in its lifetime run, whereas Vijay’s magnum opus aims to surpass this number on its first day itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Kollywood Films Of 2025 At Worldwide Box Office: Coolie Dominates With 109% Higher Collection Than #2 Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News