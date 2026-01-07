For Kollywood, 2025 was a mixed bag, with several big films generating disappointing earnings, while some smaller films achieved unexpected business. If we take a look at the overall picture, the year was passable with only one film managing to cross the 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office in the form of Rajinikanth’s Coolie. The rest of the movies earned less than the 250 crore mark, which is somewhat surprising.

Thalaiva dominates the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025!

The collaboration of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj generated all the buzz around Coolie. It had an earth-shattering start, but due to mixed word of mouth, it ultimately failed to reach its full potential. Still, it managed to score 516.93 crore gross globally and rules the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025.

Two movies each of Ajith Kumar and Pradeep Ranganathan in the top 5!

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly holds the second position. Due to average to poor word of mouth, the film underperformed at the worldwide box office and concluded its run with a gross of 247.42 crores. If we compare it with Coolie, the Rajinikanth starrer is leading by a staggering 108.92% more collections. After Good Bad Ugly, Dragon has made its surprise entry in the third position. Featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, the film exceeded expectations and grossed 154 crores.

After Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar returns to the list with his Vidaamuyarchi, holding the fourth spot with 136.41 crore gross. Even Pradeep Ranganathan returns, with his Dude claiming the fifth spot with 114.5 crore gross at the worldwide box office. All other films scored below 100 crores, and the complete list is provided below.

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood grossers of 2025 globally (gross):

Coolie – 516.93 crores Good Bad Ugly – 247.42 crores Dragon – 154 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 136.41 crores Dude – 114.5 crores Madharaasi – 99.12 crores Thug Life – 98.05 crores Retro – 97.38 crores Tourist Family – 88.22 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii – 88.04 crores

