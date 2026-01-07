Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis is on the right track at the Indian box office. Sriram Raghavan’s directorial has crossed the 25 crore mark in only 6 days of its theatrical run. It has earned almost 44% higher than Bollywood’s last war drama. Scroll below for the day 6 collection!

How much has Ikkis earned at the Indian box office?

According to the estimates, Ikkis earned 2.35 crores on day 6. It witnessed a 15% jump in collection on the discounted Tuesday. Even Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar opted for offers for the first time since its big release on December 5, 2025. Despite that obstacle, Arun Khetrapal’s biographical drama managed to garner good footfalls.

The total box office collection in India has reached 26.45 crores net. Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer is reportedly mounted at a budget of 60 crores. In 6 days, the makers have recovered 44% of the estimated cost. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 31.21 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Day 1 – 7.28 crores

Day 2 – 4.02 crores

Day 3 – 5.05 crores

Day 4 – 5.7 crores

Day 5 – 2.05 crores

Day 6 – 2.35 crores

Total: 26.45 crores

Ikkis vs Bollywood’s last war drama

Bollywood’s last war drama was Excel Entertainment’s 120 Bahadur. Farhan Akhtar starrer concluded its lifetime in India, earning 18.41 crores. In comparison, Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut has already garnered 44% higher collection in only 6 days. There’s no significant competition until the arrival of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Border 2 on January 23, 2026. It will be interesting to see where Dharmendra’s last film ultimately stands in its box office journey.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6 Summary

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 26.45 crores

India gross: 31.21 crores

Budget recovery: 44%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Only 4.69 Crores Away From Beating Pushpa 2 To Create History – The Final Countdown Begins!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News