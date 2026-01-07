Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s efforts were fruitful in the most unexpected ways possible. The spy action thriller Dhurandhar is set to rewrite history, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The countdown has begun as it is closer than ever to surpassing Pushpa 2. Scroll below for the day 33 collection!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33

The official figures are out, and Dhurandhar added 5.70 crores to the kitty on day 33. After over a month-long run, the makers finally opted for a discounted Tuesday, as tickets were available at a flat rate of Rs 199. Cine-goers made the most of the opportunity, leading to a boost in footfalls.

The overall box office collection in India has surged to 831.40 crores net after 33 days. Akshaye Khanna co-starrer will face competition from The Raja Saab and Jana Nayagan in the Hindi belt starting January 7, 2026. The screen count will witness a reduction. However, it has achieved new milestones for Bollywood and will continue to do so, at least until the arrival of Border 2 on January 23, 2025.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Day 29 – 9.7 crores

Day 30 – 12.6 crores

Day 31 – 13.5 crores

Day 32 – 5.40 crores

Day 33 – 5.70 crores

Total – 831.40 crores

It’s Dhurandhar vs Pushpa 2 (Hindi)

Ranveer Singh starrer is a box office blockbuster with profits of 269% already in the kitty. Its one last target is to beat the Hindi lifetime of Pushpa 2 (836.09 crores) and emerge as the highest-grossing film in the language. Today, Dhurandhar will officially achieve its biggest milestone as it only needs 4.69 crores more in the kitty. History is in the making!

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 33

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 831.40 crores

India gross: 981.05 crores

ROI: 269.5%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalamkaval Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Run As Mammootty’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News