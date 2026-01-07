Apart from Sarvam Maya, Kalamkaval helped Mollywood wrap up 2025 on a positive note, as it turned out to be a good success story. Released amid decent expectations, the film performed well and achieved some personal milestones for the Mollywood legend, Mammootty. Backed by favorable reactions, it managed to score above 80 crores at the worldwide box office and end its run as the actor’s second-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller was theatrically released on December 5, 2025. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the performances of the cast, as well as its technical aspects and execution. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed decent to good word of mouth, resulting in winning collections.

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office?

Domestically, Kalamkaval had a good start of 5 crores, and the momentum remained intact in the opening weekend. From the second week onwards, bigger-than-expected drops were observed, and the film failed to reach its potential lifetime collection. Nevertheless, it raked in a good sum by concluding at an estimated 37.1 crore net, which equals 43.77 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed a solid 38.25 crores, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing collection at the worldwide box office is 82.02 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 37.1 crores

India gross – 43.77 crores

Overseas gross – 38.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 82.02 crores

Ends its run as Mammootty’s 2nd highest-grossing film

With 82.02 crore gross in the kitty, Kalamkaval has concluded its theatrical run as Mammootty’s second-highest-grossing film globally. It just managed to surpass Kannur Squad (81.9 crores) to claim the second spot.

Take a look at Mammootty’s top 5 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross):

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crores Kalamkaval – 82.02 crores Kannur Squad – 81.9 crores Madhura Raja – 78.38 crores Turbo – 72.76 crores

Box office verdict of Kalamkaval

Reportedly, the neo-noir crime thriller was made on a budget of 29 crores. Against this cost, it earned 37.1 crore net, resulting in a return on investment (ROI) of 8.1 crores or 27.93% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 29 crores

India net collection – 37.1 crores

ROI – 8.1 crores

ROI% – 27.93%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 34 Advance Booking & Prediction: 1.01 Lakh Tickets Sold; Poised For Biggest 5th Wednesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News