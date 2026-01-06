James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash became the tenth fastest film to cross this major milestone at the worldwide box office. Avatar 3 has entered the all-time top 40 highest-grossing movies and is on track to surpass this Steven Spielberg-helmed film, further solidifying its place in the top 40. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

Avatar 3, starring Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Zoe Saldana, maintains its #1 crown at the domestic box office for three consecutive weekends. It collected $41.4 million on its third weekend at the North American box office. It declined by 34.3% from last weekend, as exhibitors added 35 more theaters in its home turf. After the third weekend, the domestic total of the film has hit $307.67 million.

Based on the latest numbers by Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash’s overseas collection is poised to cross $800 million milestone in the upcoming weekend. Its international total stands at $779.89 million cume after the third three-day weekend. Adding the domestic and the overseas totals, the latest worldwide collection of the film is $1.08 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $307.7 million

International – $779.9 million

Worldwide – $1.08 billion

Set to surpass Jurassic Park’s worldwide haul

Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, marked the beginning of an epic franchise. It is the third-highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The 1993 classic collected $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the all-time #39 highest-grossing film worldwide. Avatar: Fire and Ash is inches away from surpassing Jurassic Park and further solidifying its place in the all-time global top 40 list.

Besides, Jurassic Park, Avatar 3 has also surpassed the worldwide hauls of The Dark Knight Rises and Joker. To break into the Top 30, it needs to beat Minions and its $1.159 billion global haul. Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron‘s third installment in the Avatar franchise, was released on December 19.

