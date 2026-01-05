Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports drama, Marty Supreme, is now in its second week in the theaters. With a current worldwide total of $58.1 million at the box office, the film is gradually nearing the 50 highest-grossing releases of 2025. To break into that list, the Timothée Chalamet starrer needs to earn roughly $22.5 million more, enough to surpass the current No. 50 title, The King of Kings ($80.6 million).

At its current pace, and with a potential awards-season boost on the horizon, Marty Supreme appears well positioned to cross that milestone in the coming weeks. However, it has already become A24’s third-highest-grossing title of all time at the domestic box office.

Marty Supreme Outgrosses Uncut Gems & Mickey 17 Domestically

At the domestic box office, Marty Supreme has already collected $56 million, surpassing the 2019 film Uncut Gems, which concluded its North American run with $50 million in earnings. Before that, it had also outgrossed Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi black comedy Mickey 17 ($46.1 million) domestically. It reached these benchmarks after pulling in a strong $12.6 million during its second three-day weekend, registering a modest 28.9% drop from its opening weekend.

With this momentum, the sports drama is projected to close its North American run in the $80 million to $100 million range. The outcome should become clearer in the weeks ahead.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $56 million

International: $2.1 million

Worldwide: $58.1 million

The film has also achieved another notable milestone. Marty Supreme has now become the third-highest-grossing title of all time at the North American box office for A24.

A24’s Top Two Domestic Performers

A24’s two highest-grossing films at the North American box office remain Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Academy Award-winning comedy-drama, and Civil War, the acclaimed dystopian action thriller directed by Alex Garland. Let’s take a look at their domestic earnings:

Everything Everywhere All at Once: $77.2 million Civil War: $68.8 million

With a current North American total of $56 million, Marty Supreme trails A24’s top two domestic performers by approximately $21.2 million and $12.8 million, respectively, according to Box Office Mojo data. However, if the present projections for Marty Supreme turn out to be true in the coming weeks, the film appears well positioned to surpass both titles and potentially emerge as A24’s highest-grossing domestic release of all time. The final verdict should become clear as its theatrical run continues.

Marty Supreme Plot

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Trailer

