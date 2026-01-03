Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet, continues to earn winning numbers at the domestic box office. The film recorded the biggest 2nd Thursday in A24’s history as it nears a key milestone at the domestic box office. The film is close to recovering its moderate budget at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been defying odds to maintain its momentum at the box office. It is even performing better than the new release, Anaconda, with more experienced actors, including Jack Black and Paul Rudd. Timothee has been blessed as his Christmas releases have been doing well for the past few years. This is also no exception.

Scores biggest 2nd Thursday ever among A24 releases

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme collected a solid $4.5 million on its second Thursday. It has been reported that Marty Supreme has scored the biggest second Thursday for A24 ever. The film witnessed a decline of 52.6% from last Thursday when it opened widely. The R-rated sports drama is playing in 2,668 theaters in North America and has reached a cumulative total of $43.4 million after just eight days of its nationwide release. It is less than $8 million away from hitting the $50 million milestone domestically.

On track to beat Mickey 17

Mickey 17, released in early 2025, was a high-budget movie with an ensemble cast led by Robert Pattinson. However, the film failed miserably at the box office, grossing only $46.0 million during its domestic run. Now, Timothee Chalamet’s film is around $3 million away from surpassing Mickey 17, which had $53 million budget.

For the unversed, Marty Supreme has collected $45.5 million at the box office and will soon recover its reported production budget of $65 million. Whereas Mickey 17 had a production cost of $118 million. Timothee Chalamet‘s movie Marty Supreme is on track to recover its budget, but its break-even target of $162.5 million might be a little challenging to achieve. The film was released widely on December 25.

Box office summary

North America – $43.4 million

International – $2.0 million

Worldwide – $45.4 million

