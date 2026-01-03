The sci-fi epic Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, inches towards its next box office milestone in North America. It has also surpassed a 2025 hit with over $260 million collection at the domestic box office and will soon become the 7th 2025 film to cross $300 million milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 is still the trending movie at the cinemas and will remain so for a few more weeks. It will soon hit the break-even point at the box office. Since the film carries a vast budget, its break-even target is also a mega milestone. However, James Cameron fans do not disappoint the director, as he never disappoints in his part. These Avatar films are visual treats, and thus people always flock to theaters to catch them on the biggest screens.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on New Year’s Day in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $15.7 million on New Year’s Day at the box office in North America. It is showing great hold at the box office, as the film declined by only 34.9% from last Thursday. However, it is below Avatar: The Way of Water’s second Thursday gross. With that, the domestic total of the James Cameron-helmed magnum opus has hit $265.9 million cume in 14 days.

Surpasses the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon

Avatar 3 was the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office. It has now surpassed How to Train Your Dragon as the 9th highest-grossing film of 2025. For the unversed, How to Train Your Dragon collected $262.9 million at the domestic box office, achieving this sum over 84 days. This has pushed Captain America: Brave New World out of the top 10 highest-grossing films domestically in 2025.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is on track to hit the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. It will be the 7th release in 2025 to cross this milestone at the North American box office. Thus, its next 2025 target is The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Sinners. Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

Check out the latest top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Superman – $354.2 million Zootopia 2 – $344.6 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $339.6 million Wicked: For Good – $336.6 million Sinners – $279.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $274.2 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $265.9 million How to Train Your Dragon – $262.9 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Marty Supreme Worldwide Box office: Less Than $1M Away From Surpassing Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News