In a year marked by financial strain for A24, Marty Supreme arrived as a much-needed relief, giving the studio some breathing room. Released on December 19, the Timothée Chalamet-led Oscars contender has managed to hold firm in the US, sitting comfortably in third position on the daily charts, just below James Cameron’s Avatar 3 and Disney’s Zootopia 2.

The performance may not look explosive, but it feels controlled and determined, which matters a lot in a year like this for A24.

Marty Supreme’s Strong Early Numbers In The Box Office

The film is now playing across 2,668 theaters in the United States, having started in a limited release on only six screens between December 19 and December 21. From there, it grew fast and reached $38.6 million worldwide soon. Out of that, $36.5 million came from US audiences, while $2 million came from only two overseas markets so far, the UK and Norway.

The 2025 American sports comedy-drama, loosely inspired by the life and career of table tennis legend Marty Reisman, also created history for A24. It opened to the most significant weekend haul ever for the distributor with $17.7 million across those 2,668 theatres, pulling an average of $6,642 per screen.

Marty Supreme Box Office Summary

North America – $36.5 million

International – $2 million

Total – $38.6 million

Marty Supreme Scores The Biggest Discount Tuesday In A24 History

The holiday corridor is still working in the film’s favor. Marty Supreme began this week with a strong $3.8 million start. On Tuesday it surged by 11.1%, touching $4.2 million. This made it the biggest Tuesday discount day in A24 history.

There is still an apparent concern, and it lies in its cost. Marty Supreme carries a $65 million production mark, which pushes its break-even target to nearly $162 million. Now, reaching that will demand consistency and strong word of mouth.

At $38.6 million currently, the road ahead appears demanding, but not impossible. The holiday corridor remains alive, the awards season is opening up, and the possibility of stronger overseas performance remains in play. With steady legs and a committed audience support, the film still holds a real outside chance of finishing in the green and giving A24 the relief it needs.

