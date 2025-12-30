Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme is benefiting from the theater expansion and is performing far better than many Hollywood releases of 2025. It is now on the verge of surpassing Russell Crowe’s historical drama, Nuremberg, and with that, it will climb up the global top 100 highest-grossing list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has not been released internationally, and despite that, it is performing really well. Timothee is being lauded for his performance in this film. It has been nominated for three awards at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, including one for Chalamet in the Best Actor category. The comedy drama by Josh Safdie is poised to achieve some notable milestones in its theatrical run.

How much has Marty Supreme earned so far at the box office?

Since the film has not been released overseas, its collection is solely from the domestic box office. This was its second weekend, and Marty Supreme expanded from 6 to 2,668 theaters in North America, which is up by 2,662 screens. It landed at #3 this weekend with a domestic collection of $17.7 million over its three-day weekend. After this weekend, the comedy drama’s box office total has reached $28.5 million. It earned this sum in ten days.

Inches away from surpassing Russell Crowe’s Nuremberg

Russell Crowe‘s Nuremberg, directed by James Vanderbilt, is a critically acclaimed film of 2025. It features Russell Crowe in a key role, and it collected $29.4 million at the worldwide box office. Timothee’s film is just $1 million away from surpassing Nuremberg.

Also, Nuremberg is the #87 highest-grossing film of 2025, and Marty Supreme is at #89. Therefore, the Timothee Chalamet-starrer is climbing up the list, and to break into the top 80 highest-grossing films of 2025, it must surpass the Roofman’s $34.1 million global haul.

What is Marty Supreme about?

Timothee Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, who goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. Marty Supreme was released widely on December 25.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: Inches Away From Becoming The Highest-Grossing Film Of 2025 In IMAX

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News