With a current worldwide haul of $761.6 million, Avatar: Fire and Ash is now $107.6 million short of overtaking Jurassic World: Rebirth ($869.2 million) at the global box office (as per Box Office Mojo). At its current pace, the Avatar threequel is expected to cross this milestone in the coming days, which would place it among the top five highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide. Domestically, James Cameron’s latest sci-fi epic currently ranks as the tenth highest-grossing release of the year in North America, with a solid $216.9 million haul so far.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Witnesses A Solid Second Weekend On Domestic Box Office

The film delivered an impressive $63.1 million in its second three-day weekend, registering just a 29.3% dip from its opening weekend. For comparison, Avatar: The Way of Water saw a much steeper 52.8% decline, while the original Avatar dipped by just 1.8% in its second weekend. If this momentum holds, Fire and Ash is projected to finish its North American run in the $420-$470 million range (as per Luiz Fernando).

After recently surpassing the domestic totals of several popular hits, including Kung Fu Panda, Mission: Impossible II, Venom, and Sherlock Holmes, the visually stunning sci-fi threequel is now closing in on two acclaimed Matt Damon-led films: The Bourne Ultimatum and The Martian. Below, we take a closer look at how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn to outgross these two titles at the North American box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. The Bourne Ultimatum & The Martian – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently performing at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $216.9 million

International: $544.7 million

Worldwide: $761.6 million

Now, let’s take a look at the North American box office performances of two popular Matt Damon-led hits:

The Bourne Ultimatum: $227.5 million

The Martian: $228.4 million

Based on these figures, the third Avatar installment needs to earn approximately $10.6 million more to surpass the Matt Damon-starrer The Bourne Ultimatum and around $11.5 million to surpass The Martian at the Domestic box office. Given its sustained momentum, it is only a matter of time before Avatar: Fire and Ash clears both milestones.

Avatar: Fire And Ash – Next Domestic Box Office 2025 Target

As of now, Avatar: Fire and Ash is trailing just behind the live-action How to Train Your Dragon on the 2025 domestic box office chart. The live-action remake currently holds a $263 million North American total, placing it approximately $46.1 million ahead of James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel. However, given Fire and Ash’s strong momentum and exceptional holds, it is expected to close this gap and overtake How to Train Your Dragon in the coming days.

More About Avatar: Fire And Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire And Ash – Official Trailer

