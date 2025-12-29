Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid has finally opened in the international markets, and with strong numbers. The R-rated thriller has been performing well at the domestic box office and will now also entertain fans in international markets. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The audience gave it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, and they say, “Juicy and satisfying pop fare, The Housemaid offers a tantalizing peek through the proverbial peephole, sure to delight both newcomers and fans of the novel.” The critics have given it 75% on the aggregate site, and their collective consensus states that it is a sly throwback to the lurid thrillers that used to dominate multiplexes, cleaning up nicely due to its wicked sense of fun and a delightfully unnerving performance from Amanda Seyfried.

The Housemaid’s opening collection at the international box office

Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid has finally been released in the overseas markets this weekend, and it collected winning numbers on its 5-day international opening. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the thriller collected a solid $18.5 million over its 5-day opening weekend overseas.

Crosses $50 million worldwide

The movie is performing well at the domestic box office, earning more than Anaconda, which debuted this weekend. It landed at #4 in the North American box office rankings, collecting $15.4 million in its second weekend. After just ten days, the film’s domestic total has reached $46.46 million. Allied to the $18.5 million overseas collection, the worldwide total of Amanda Seyfried‘s film has reached the $65 million mark, thus crossing $50 million milestone.

The film has surpassed The Long Walk‘s $62.8 million and I Know What You Did Last Summer’s $64.8 million global hauls as the #51 highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. It will soon surpass The Running Man as the 50th highest-grossing 2025 release. The Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid was released on December 19.

